Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Modus Therapeutics and Imperial College London to conduct clinical study of sevuparin in severe malaria

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – June 15, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Imperial College London to evaluate the effect of its drug candidate sevuparin in patients with severe malaria. Sevuparin is currently being developed in the indication sepsis/septic shock, a condition that bears resemblance to the systemic inflammatory reaction that occurs in connection with severe malaria infection. Malaria causes more than 400,000 deaths per year and the need for new and effective drugs is therefore great.

Severe malaria continues to be a medical challenge in several parts of the world. The disease often affects children and the need for effective drugs is great as malaria can induce a systemic inflammatory reaction leading to multi-organ failure, a reaction similar to that seen in sepsis/septic shock.

The purpose of the collaboration announced today is to conduct a clinical study evaluating sevuparin as a potentially groundbreaking treatment for malaria. The project will be led by Professor Kathryn Maitland's research group at Imperial College London and funded through a scientific collaboration grant issued by the Wellcome Trust, one of the world's largest research support foundations. Modus Therapeutics will contribute to the project by supplying the drug candidate sevuparin, which has previously shown promising effects against malaria in tissue samples from patients with a confirmed infection.

"We are delighted with the academic collaboration between Modus Therapeutics and Imperial College London, which we hope will lead to a better treatment of severe malaria. The data generated in the project will contribute to strengthening the scientific basis for sevuparin in upcoming development efforts in sepsis/septic shock", comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

