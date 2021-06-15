 
Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars worth $30.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Plastics Market size for passenger cars is projected to grow from USD 21.1 billion in 2021 to USD 30.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The demand for automotive plastics is mainly driven by passenger car production and the increasing utilization of automotive plastics in vehicle designs. Plastics offer a maximum weight reduction of automobiles, which in turn reduces carbon emissions. There is a growing demand for automotive plastics products from developing economies.

The polyurethane (PU) product type segment accounted for the largest share of the Automotive Plastics Market for passenger cars in 2020.

By product type, the PU segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. PU has various properties such as high stiffness, strength, dimensional stability, high temperature, and abrasion resistance, and low friction characteristics, along with chemical, flame, abrasion, creep, and fatigue resistance, which makes it one of the majorly used plastics. Polyurethanes (PU) are utilized in passenger cars for seat foams, carpet backing, seat overlays, head & armrests, airbag covers, and acoustic insulations. The largest share of PU in terms of value can be attributed to its high cost as compared to other plastics such as PP, PVC, HDPE, among others.

The electric car vehicle type is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Automotive Plastics Market for passenger cars.

By vehicle type, the electric cars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Automotive Plastics Market for passenger cars. Electric cars are solely dependent on the lighter parts to improve their driving range as the electrified powertrains enable the exertion of kinetic energy, which decreases the weight reduction. Companies like Volvo have their R&D working on plastics materials that store and discharge electric energy. The plastics are strong and light in weight and enough for the vehicles structural components and body panels. The growth of EVs has improved drastically since 2014 and is expected to register a CAGR of 26.5% by the end of 2026. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the electric cars vehicle type segment during the forecasted period.

