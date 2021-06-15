DGAP-Adhoc UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Application for deletion in the commercial register
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Miscellaneous
With the decision of the Stuttgart District Court of June 30, 2003, transaction number 9 IN 57/03, the application to open insolvency proceedings was rejected due to insufficient
assets.
Oliver Heller, processor
15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG
|Rotebühlplatz 17
|70178 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 722 090-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 722 090-20
|ISIN:
|DE0005509129
|WKN:
|550912
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1208122
