UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Application for deletion in the commercial register



15-Jun-2021 / 11:48 CET/CEST

With the decision of the Stuttgart District Court of June 30, 2003, transaction number 9 IN 57/03, the application to open insolvency proceedings was rejected due to insufficient assets.

The liquidation of the company has been completed.

On June 15, 2021, this was communicated to the Stuttgart District Court with the aim of deleting the company from the commercial register.