DGAP-Adhoc UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Application for deletion in the commercial register

UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG: Application for deletion in the commercial register

15-Jun-2021 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With the decision of the Stuttgart District Court of June 30, 2003, transaction number 9 IN 57/03, the application to open insolvency proceedings was rejected due to insufficient assets.
The liquidation of the company has been completed.
On June 15, 2021, this was communicated to the Stuttgart District Court with the aim of deleting the company from the commercial register.

Oliver Heller, processor

15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG
Rotebühlplatz 17
70178 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 722 090-0
Fax: +49 (0)711 722 090-20
ISIN: DE0005509129
WKN: 550912
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1208122

 
Wertpapier


