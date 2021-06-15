SUIC owns 49% Midas Touch, with over $100 Million Supply Chain Fund Committed and Revolutionary Technology, Partners with Suntech to Build an Ecosystem that Assist Worldwide Payment Service Firms and E-Commerce Merchants Enter the Hundreds Trillion Supply

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) acquires 49% stake in Midas Touch of UK and partners with Suntech Technology, Taiwan to build an ecosystem that would assist …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) acquires 49% stake in Midas Touch of UK and partners with Suntech Technology, Taiwan to build an ecosystem that would assist countless payment service firms and E-commerce merchants worldwide. This will enable SUIC to participate in the hundred trillion dollars supply chain and lending-borrowing markets. Midas Touch has successfully attracted many funding partners to commit over $100 million of funding for supply chain projects, which would help buyers and suppliers optimize their trade transactions, activate their working capital and drive growth of their own businesses.

SUIC Suntech and Midas Touch launch their breakthrough DeFi all-in-one platform to execute cashless transactions and satisfy payment obligations and receipt seamlessly, a highly secure Blockchain infrastructure network of the DeFi ecosystem. Midas Touch DeFi supply chain finance solutions can provide digital currency holders and retail investors access to commodities, digital assets, securities, derivatives and even equity.

The Midas Touch ecosystem is developing to become one of the major payment gateways in the world, and together with the proprietary apps, EC Honeycomb App, Flash Pay App and CQ App among others, is able to facilitate streamlining of all its payment gateway services to provide cashless transactions in real time for purchasing products and services among their target customers and participants, i.e. DEX, DAH, PSP, EC, SP, MC, SI, FI, DAH.

The Midas Touch ecosystem also allows for a decentralized crypto currency exchange integrated with the fiat to crypto and cash out of crypto to fiat, even when traders and investors are using their credit cards and debit cards. Therefore, digital assets and crypto coins can be used for buying and selling goods and services through the Midas Touch DeFi platform. It also offers quantitative and leveraged trading services for digital assets with stable returns.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch is established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both of supply and demand site. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.