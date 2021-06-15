Cannabis Suisse Corp. Reports on Developing its Website

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a Nevada incorporated distribution company for recreational cannabis products and CBD oils, continues developing its website powered by Shopify, including a …

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) proposed a change in the status of cannabis because there is sufficient evidence of its effective use for medical purposes. For the first time during 60 years, WHO experts have recognized that cannabis has therapeutic potential for treating pain and other diseases. It is considered to be quite effective in relieving chronic pain and normalizing sleep, as a muscle relaxant, and in treating tremors in patients with Parkinson's disease.

In many parts of the world, the usage of medical cannabis has become the norm. According to one of the Harvard Health Publishing studies, when medical cannabis was legalized in the United States, the number of opioid prescriptions in the country fell by 2.2 million daily doses per year. Another study by JAMA Internal Medicine found that states where medical cannabis was legal had 24.8% fewer annual fatal opioid overdoses than states where medical cannabis was banned.

Despite of it, not all the people and not all the countries fully understand and acknowledge this fact, there is a long debate about the advantages and disadvantages of using cannabis. However, one must distinguish between medical and recreational cannabis. These are fundamentally different things that are used in different areas to achieve different goals. Cannabis effects depend on its variety, constituents (cannabinoids) and production technology. Medical cannabis usually contains only CBD and CBG, or CBD is predominant over THC. As well THC is not included in Swiss4Life brand products.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. thinks about its customers and wants them to be aware not only of the company's products, but also have a set of basic knowledge about cannabis plant and CBD oil. The company's management advocates the informed use of its products and believes that buyers must have access to unbiased and scientific information in order to form their own opinion. It is the purpose that a section on the website was developed for with information about the components contained in the Swiss4Life product line, and general information about the cannabis plant. Cannabis Suisse Corp. is not just an online store, it is a company that strives to improve the quality of life of its customers and considers it to be a paramount priority.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada state. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third-party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product.

