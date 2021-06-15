 
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Launches 2nd Retail Location

Autor: Accesswire
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the Grand Opening of their 2nd retail location that took place this past weekend on …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the Grand Opening of their 2nd retail location that took place this past weekend on Saturday June 12th was a success!

"We had our official Grand Opening of The CBD Vault on June 12th and we could not be any happier with the positive response we received from all the customers. We sold out of all 4 of our new strains of Delta-8 cartridges (Strawberry Cough, Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Zkittles) within the first hour of opening," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO. Lisa Nelson also stated, "Over 200 customers came in and out to celebrate and it turned out to be an incredibly good event and we are beyond satisfied with the results!"

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is looking forward to opening a 3rd & 4th Retail location in Sedona and Las Vegas as time goes on. The company is also inquiring for a recreational over the counter marijuana facility as well. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The CBD Vault Video Link : https://streamable.com/9w9lyy

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium
LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

