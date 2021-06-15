Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi appointed new Chairman of Euroclear group
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.06.2021, 12:15 | 51 | 0 |
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Corporate governance reforms completed, subject to
shareholder approval
Euroclear is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi
as Chairman of the Euroclear group boards, subject to shareholder approval at
the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 July 2021.
Mr Vanni d'Archirafi joins Euroclear from Citigroup where he has been the New
York-based Chief Executive Officer of Citi Transaction Services - the global
provider of cash management, trade and securities services to multinational
corporations, financial institutions and the public sector around the world -
and Citi Holdings, where he profitably managed the biggest portfolio of non-core
assets and businesses in the industry. Most recently, he was the Vice Chairman
of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory for EMEA based in London.
shareholder approval
Euroclear is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi
as Chairman of the Euroclear group boards, subject to shareholder approval at
the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 July 2021.
Mr Vanni d'Archirafi joins Euroclear from Citigroup where he has been the New
York-based Chief Executive Officer of Citi Transaction Services - the global
provider of cash management, trade and securities services to multinational
corporations, financial institutions and the public sector around the world -
and Citi Holdings, where he profitably managed the biggest portfolio of non-core
assets and businesses in the industry. Most recently, he was the Vice Chairman
of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory for EMEA based in London.
Mr Vanni d'Archirafi has led many businesses, committees and boards in a global
career that spans 38 years at Citi, including that of long-serving Chairman for
Citibank Europe plc and Chairman and CEO of Citibank International plc. He
serves on the Boards of Verti Spa and Citibanamex, and was a non-executive
director of the LCH Group from 2005 to 2011. He was a longstanding member of the
Board of Mapfre International and is the Chairman of Junior Achievement
Worldwide as well as trustee of several not-for-profit enterprises in the UK and
Europe, including The Felix Project and the Voluntary Solidarity Fund. He is the
Vice Chair of the Advisory Council for The Kogod School of Business at American
University and is a member of the International Advisory Board of IESE.
Mr Vanni d'Archirafi will join the boards of Euroclear Holding and Euroclear
SA/NV as a non-executive director. Additionally, the General Meeting of
Shareholders is expected to approve proposed reforms that will further
strengthen Euroclear's corporate governance, including the alignment of
membership of the two boards. All requisite regulatory approvals regarding the
appointment of Mr Vanni d'Archirafi and the reforms to the group's governance
structure have been received.
A period of transition will follow the general meeting in order to ensure a
smooth handover. During this transition period, Harold Finders and Franco
Passacantando will continue to perform their duties as interim Chairs of the
Euroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV boards, respectively.
The Euroclear boards would like to express their gratitude to Mr Finders and Mr
Passacantando for their efforts to successfully deliver the corporate governance
reforms and for their continued leadership during the transitionary period.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vanni d'Archirafi said:
career that spans 38 years at Citi, including that of long-serving Chairman for
Citibank Europe plc and Chairman and CEO of Citibank International plc. He
serves on the Boards of Verti Spa and Citibanamex, and was a non-executive
director of the LCH Group from 2005 to 2011. He was a longstanding member of the
Board of Mapfre International and is the Chairman of Junior Achievement
Worldwide as well as trustee of several not-for-profit enterprises in the UK and
Europe, including The Felix Project and the Voluntary Solidarity Fund. He is the
Vice Chair of the Advisory Council for The Kogod School of Business at American
University and is a member of the International Advisory Board of IESE.
Mr Vanni d'Archirafi will join the boards of Euroclear Holding and Euroclear
SA/NV as a non-executive director. Additionally, the General Meeting of
Shareholders is expected to approve proposed reforms that will further
strengthen Euroclear's corporate governance, including the alignment of
membership of the two boards. All requisite regulatory approvals regarding the
appointment of Mr Vanni d'Archirafi and the reforms to the group's governance
structure have been received.
A period of transition will follow the general meeting in order to ensure a
smooth handover. During this transition period, Harold Finders and Franco
Passacantando will continue to perform their duties as interim Chairs of the
Euroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV boards, respectively.
The Euroclear boards would like to express their gratitude to Mr Finders and Mr
Passacantando for their efforts to successfully deliver the corporate governance
reforms and for their continued leadership during the transitionary period.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vanni d'Archirafi said:
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0