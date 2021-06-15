Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi appointed new Chairman of Euroclear group

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Corporate governance reforms completed, subject to

shareholder approval



Euroclear is pleased to announce the appointment of Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi

as Chairman of the Euroclear group boards, subject to shareholder approval at

the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on 1 July 2021.



Mr Vanni d'Archirafi joins Euroclear from Citigroup where he has been the New

York-based Chief Executive Officer of Citi Transaction Services - the global

provider of cash management, trade and securities services to multinational

corporations, financial institutions and the public sector around the world -

and Citi Holdings, where he profitably managed the biggest portfolio of non-core

assets and businesses in the industry. Most recently, he was the Vice Chairman

of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory for EMEA based in London.





Mr Vanni d'Archirafi has led many businesses, committees and boards in a globalcareer that spans 38 years at Citi, including that of long-serving Chairman forCitibank Europe plc and Chairman and CEO of Citibank International plc. Heserves on the Boards of Verti Spa and Citibanamex, and was a non-executivedirector of the LCH Group from 2005 to 2011. He was a longstanding member of theBoard of Mapfre International and is the Chairman of Junior AchievementWorldwide as well as trustee of several not-for-profit enterprises in the UK andEurope, including The Felix Project and the Voluntary Solidarity Fund. He is theVice Chair of the Advisory Council for The Kogod School of Business at AmericanUniversity and is a member of the International Advisory Board of IESE.Mr Vanni d'Archirafi will join the boards of Euroclear Holding and EuroclearSA/NV as a non-executive director. Additionally, the General Meeting ofShareholders is expected to approve proposed reforms that will furtherstrengthen Euroclear's corporate governance, including the alignment ofmembership of the two boards. All requisite regulatory approvals regarding theappointment of Mr Vanni d'Archirafi and the reforms to the group's governancestructure have been received.A period of transition will follow the general meeting in order to ensure asmooth handover. During this transition period, Harold Finders and FrancoPassacantando will continue to perform their duties as interim Chairs of theEuroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV boards, respectively.The Euroclear boards would like to express their gratitude to Mr Finders and MrPassacantando for their efforts to successfully deliver the corporate governancereforms and for their continued leadership during the transitionary period.Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vanni d'Archirafi said: