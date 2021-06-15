 
REFIRE extends fuel cell system line-up with heavy-duty PRISMA 12+ at FCVC 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
  • PRISMA 12+ fuel cell system to power heavy-duty trucks with enhanced efficiency
  • REFIRE awarded world's first TÜV Rheinland Performance Verification Certificate for fuel cell system

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai REFIRE Technology Co. Ltd. (REFIRE), a leading supplier of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, has expanded its signature fuel cell system product line known as PRISMA. At the 6th International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress (FCVC 2021) which took place in Shanghai this week, the company announced that its all-new hydrogen fuel cell system PRISMA 12+ will provide heavy-duty trucks with greater power and efficiency. The new system incorporates REFIRE's latest technological advancements which have been made possible from strengthened collaborations along its supply chain and will lead to cost reductions.

PRISMA 12+ targets the increasing performance challenges faced by heavy-duty fuel cell trucks deployed across a range of different application scenarios. Efficiency upgrades for the system amount to a net 10 per cent improvement over previous models with the balance of plant (BOP) power consumption down by 10 kW. PRISMA 12+ is designed to operate for at least 30,000 hours with less than a 10 per cent degradation in performance – a figure that puts it on par with heavy-duty internal combustion engines.

In a ceremony at FCVC, the global leading testing, inspection and certification services provider TüV Rheinland presented REFIRE with the first ever Verification of Performance Certificate for the PRISMA 12+ system. In benchmarking tests TüV Rheinland was able to verify that the performance met or exceeded stated levels.

Li Weichun, Global Head of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland, said: "REFIRE has fully demonstrated the performance of the PRISMA 12+, and its industry-leading technical strength in the hydrogen energy field to receive TÜV Rheinland's first ever fuel cell system Verification of Performance Certificate. TÜV Rheinland is committed to helping the industry develop product benchmarking performance data."

Commenting on the award, Robin Lin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of REFIRE said: "FCVC is a great platform at which to be launching our innovative PRISMA 12+. We are proud that it is being recognised by TÜV Rheinland as it is a strong affirmation of our belief that higher standards in safety, durability and reliability are vital to achieving scale and commercialisation of fuel cells."

About REFIRE

Headquartered in Shanghai, REFIRE is the world's leading deployer of commercial hydrogen fuel cell zero-emissions technologies. The company specialises in designing, testing, prototyping, application engineering and in integrated fuel cell systems for buses, trucks, specialised vehicles, power supply units, and marine applications.

As of Q1 2021, REFIRE fuel cell technologies and products are powering over 2,700 fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) in daily use in 15 cities across China, as well as various projects in five other countries. To date, combined vehicle mileage exceeds 63 million kilometres.




Disclaimer

