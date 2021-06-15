 
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021

First 5-star Resort Gracing Serbia's Majestic Mountains Takes Luxury To New Heights

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern luxury hotel brand Viceroy Hotels & Resorts opens Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, marking the brand's European debut. Located on the country's largest mountain range, Viceroy Kopaonik is a luxe mountain resort rich in culture, natural beauty and boundless adventure. The impressive 119-room retreat joins The Viceroy Icon Collection, adding a glamorous, West Coast vibe to Serbia's largest ski resort.

Called "Mountain of the Sun," Kopaonik is a biodiversity hotspot with close to 200 sunny days annually, ensuring beautiful year-round conditions and offering endless adrenaline-fueled activities. With three dining venues, a luxurious full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pools and curated off-site guest experiences, Viceroy Kopaonik welcomes locals and guests alike to experience a new world of adventure and contemporary luxury.

"We're extraordinarily proud to open our first European resort in the beautiful, culturally rich destination of Kopaonik, Serbia," says Bill Walshe, CEO at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. "Through inspiring experiences, engaging service and genuine connections, we are bringing an elevated offering that will stand out from its competitors across Europe."

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm, WATG and its interiors studio, Wimberly Interiors, Viceroy Kopaonik reflects the local "Suvo Rudiste" contemporary mountain style and complements the beauty of its surrounding landscape. Showcasing the height of alpine living, the interiors celebrate local culture and craftsmanship with stone, glass, timber and textiles resulting in effortless elegance. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and open-air spaces offer abundant natural light and a picture frame of stunning views.

The generously-appointed guest rooms and suites, including a remarkable two-bedroom penthouse, offer a peaceful retreat to unwind with the thoughtful amenities guests come to expect at a 5-star resort. Each stylish accommodation boasts a private balcony with breathtaking views of the mountain or ski village unlike anywhere else in the region.

Culinary Experiences, Meetings & Events

Helmed by celebrated Executive Chef Andrew Jones, guests will enjoy elevated dining rooted in international and Serbian cuisines and inspired by the local terrain and culinary scene. Pique Ski Bar, overlooking the ski center, offers inventive light bites and drinks, live performances, and a jaw-dropping view of Pancic's peak. The beating heart of Viceroy Kopaonik, The Mountain Kitchen, welcomes guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring hearty yet healthy dishes that honor the region's rich heritage. The Library, located in the lobby, serves as a quiet haven where guests can sip artisan coffee and teas or other specialty beverages while perusing a curated selection of books. And, coming soon, an intimate Asian-inspired restaurant highlighting specialties from duck to sushi.

