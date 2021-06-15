Helios Technologies Presents Augmented Strategy to Drive Accelerated Performance and Updates Financial Goals at 2021 Hybrid Investor Day

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, will host its hybrid virtual and in-person investor day this morning, at which members of the Helios leadership team will discuss the Company’s augmented strategy and plans to accelerate achievement of its growth and margin goals.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies, commented, “These are very exciting times at Helios, and we are energized by our augmented, integrated strategy that leverages our pure play structure with our hydraulics and electronic controls technologies. We believe our new Helios Business System combined with our disciplined approach to implementing strategy will drive execution and enable us to achieve our accelerated financial goals. In fact, we expect to hit our $1 billion in revenue milestone two years earlier than planned and with improved margins. More importantly, our strategy is expected to broaden our addressable markets, strengthen and expand customer relationships, and deepen our share of wallet. We have created a strong, talented team to execute our plans with innovation as a key element of everything we do.”