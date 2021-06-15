Helios Technologies Presents Augmented Strategy to Drive Accelerated Performance and Updates Financial Goals at 2021 Hybrid Investor Day
Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, will host its hybrid virtual and in-person investor day this morning, at which members of the Helios leadership team will discuss the Company’s augmented strategy and plans to accelerate achievement of its growth and margin goals.
Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies, commented, “These are very exciting times at Helios, and we are energized by our augmented, integrated strategy that leverages our pure play structure with our hydraulics and electronic controls technologies. We believe our new Helios Business System combined with our disciplined approach to implementing strategy will drive execution and enable us to achieve our accelerated financial goals. In fact, we expect to hit our $1 billion in revenue milestone two years earlier than planned and with improved margins. More importantly, our strategy is expected to broaden our addressable markets, strengthen and expand customer relationships, and deepen our share of wallet. We have created a strong, talented team to execute our plans with innovation as a key element of everything we do.”
Accelerated Plans to Achieve Financial Targets
Helios expects to achieve the following by year-end 2023:
- $1 billion or more in sales
- Organic sales growth approximately two times market rates
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%
- Organic Non-GAAP cash earnings per share 2020-2023 CAGR of greater than or equal to 22%
At the meeting, members of the Company will discuss the four value streams of the Company’s mission that drive the augmented strategy:
- Protect the Business: Ensure the cash flywheel continues to spin.
- Think and Act Globally: Drive intra- and inter-company initiatives that open global markets and leverage resources.
- Diversify Markets and Revenue: Swarm commercial opportunities to diversify global and end-market revenue.
- Develop Talent: Ensure team members are in the right seats and fill key skill gaps for future growth.
Event Webcast Details:
A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks, will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 pm EDT. Viewers can register for the event to view the presentations and webcast from the Investor Relations section of Helios’s website at ir.heliostechnologies.com. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.
