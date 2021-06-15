 
checkAd

Helios Technologies Presents Augmented Strategy to Drive Accelerated Performance and Updates Financial Goals at 2021 Hybrid Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, will host its hybrid virtual and in-person investor day this morning, at which members of the Helios leadership team will discuss the Company’s augmented strategy and plans to accelerate achievement of its growth and margin goals.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies, commented, “These are very exciting times at Helios, and we are energized by our augmented, integrated strategy that leverages our pure play structure with our hydraulics and electronic controls technologies. We believe our new Helios Business System combined with our disciplined approach to implementing strategy will drive execution and enable us to achieve our accelerated financial goals. In fact, we expect to hit our $1 billion in revenue milestone two years earlier than planned and with improved margins. More importantly, our strategy is expected to broaden our addressable markets, strengthen and expand customer relationships, and deepen our share of wallet. We have created a strong, talented team to execute our plans with innovation as a key element of everything we do.”

Accelerated Plans to Achieve Financial Targets

Helios expects to achieve the following by year-end 2023:

  • $1 billion or more in sales
  • Organic sales growth approximately two times market rates
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%
  • Organic Non-GAAP cash earnings per share 2020-2023 CAGR of greater than or equal to 22%

At the meeting, members of the Company will discuss the four value streams of the Company’s mission that drive the augmented strategy:

  • Protect the Business: Ensure the cash flywheel continues to spin.
  • Think and Act Globally: Drive intra- and inter-company initiatives that open global markets and leverage resources.
  • Diversify Markets and Revenue: Swarm commercial opportunities to diversify global and end-market revenue.
  • Develop Talent: Ensure team members are in the right seats and fill key skill gaps for future growth.

Event Webcast Details:

A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks, will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 pm EDT. Viewers can register for the event to view the presentations and webcast from the Investor Relations section of Helios’s website at ir.heliostechnologies.com. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

Seite 1 von 4
Helios Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Presents Augmented Strategy to Drive Accelerated Performance and Updates Financial Goals at 2021 Hybrid Investor Day Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, will host its hybrid virtual and in-person investor day this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire NEM S.r.l.
07.06.21
Helios Technologies Appoints New President of CVT
07.06.21
Helios Technologies Declares 99th Sequential Quarterly Cash Dividend
01.06.21
Helios Technologies to Host Hybrid Investor & Analyst Day