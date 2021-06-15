 
Kennedy Wilson Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report highlights Kennedy Wilson’s commitment to managing sustainability opportunities, minimizing environmental impacts, and playing a role in enhancing the communities where the company operates across its global business. The report also provides environmental data for select properties, details how Kennedy Wilson expanded its social impact investing activities, and continued to care for employees, residents, and office workers through 2020 while providing much-needed support to philanthropic organizations creating positive lasting impacts.

“As our ESG program continues to evolve and expand, we are proud to share our latest ESG Report and detail the achievements we have made this year, including reaching our first carbon emissions reduction goal,” said William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. “2020 shined a spotlight on Kennedy Wilson’s strong infrastructure, and we were grateful to continue building communities across our global footprint while supporting our incredible team of employees, our residents, and people who work in our buildings through a year like no other.”

“It is a core part of our culture to positively impact the lives of our employees and the communities where we are fortunate to do business,” said Mary Ricks, President of Kennedy Wilson. “We are proud of our achievements from this past year and look forward to reporting on our progress as we continue on our ESG journey.”

Kennedy Wilson’s digital ESG Report is available at esg.kennedywilson.com, and a downloadable PDF of the report is available here.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “indicates”, “could”, “may” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

KW-IR

Wertpapier


