 
checkAd

Biodesix Announces Commercial Availability of SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced the broad commercial launch of a SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test (cPass Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript Inc.). The test uses ELISA technology to detect circulating neutralizing antibodies against the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2 virus) and is the first and only surrogate neutralizing antibody test with FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).The cPass test represents an important diagnostic solution to understanding long-term protective immunity to SARS-CoV.

Current vaccines have been proven highly effective at generating antibodies against the viral spike protein when administered as recommended. However, despite significant research and clinical advances made to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the emergence of new variants and community outbreaks are of continued concern and have been observed in both previously infected and vaccinated individuals. Neutralizing antibodies produced by the body’s immune system may specifically block the interaction between the receptor binding protein on SARS-CoV-2, and the host cell’s membrane receptor protein, thereby preventing infection of the cell by the virus. The Biodesix SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test has the potential to identify in individuals, the presence (or absence) of this important subset of antibodies that arise after previous infection or vaccination. Healthcare providers may use the presence of neutralizing antibodies to understand whether an immunized individual is positive or negative for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, which may be of particular importance on how immunocompromised patients are managed.

“Although current reports generally suggest that vaccines offer the potential for long-lasting protective immunity from the virus infection, the data is only emerging for immunocompromised individuals (autoimmune, cancer patients, transplant recipients and the elderly), and their ability to generate an immune response,” said Dr. James Jett, CMO, Biodesix, Inc. “Surveillance programs incorporating the cPass SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test could broadly inform the presence or absence of neutralizing antibodies in previously infected or vaccinated individuals in these higher risk populations. This test is also highly applicable for research studies aimed at understanding the immune correlations of protection in the face of previous infection or vaccination. This information could also be useful in planning for potential immunization boosters.”

Seite 1 von 3


Biodesix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biodesix Announces Commercial Availability of SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced the broad commercial launch of a SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test (cPass Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript Inc.). …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Biodesix Partners with Datavant to Enhance Value of Lung Cancer Databank
25.05.21
Biodesix to Present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference