 
checkAd

GBT Technologies and GTX Corp. Enter into a LOI for Proposed Worldwide Licensing for Manufacturing, Sales and Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  36   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC: GTCH) (the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing a portfolio of Intellectual Property targeted on the IoT (Internet of Things), mesh technology and integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that on June 10, 2021, the Company and GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX”), a pioneer in the fields of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to develop a framework of cooperation between the companies to evaluate the viability and market size of the Company’s Intellectual Property and product line for worldwide exclusive licensing rights to manufacture, sell and distribute their products.

“We believe this proposed relationship with GTX can improve our go to market efforts for our IP and products. GTX’s proven extensive Global reach, experience in getting innovative products to market and understanding of our technology were critical factors in our decision to enter into this agreement,” stated the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Danny Rittman.

GBT has previously announced products including:

Guardian Sphere – Multi Purpose Tracking Device

Guardian MESH – Private Data Network

qTerm – Medical Device for vitals

Avant! – Artificial Intelligence Platform

Patrick Bertagna, GTX Chief Executive Officer, stated “my team and I are excited to have the opportunity to expand our product line and capabilities with GBT’s existing portfolio of products. I believe their products have the ability to enhance our existing offerings to our worldwide customers and distribution partners.”

Any relationship between the parties as contemplated by the LOI is subject to the parties coming to an acceptable commercial agreement, finalizing due diligence, entering into a material definitive agreement and other items.

About GBT

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Technologies and GTX Corp. Enter into a LOI for Proposed Worldwide Licensing for Manufacturing, Sales and Distribution LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC: GTCH) (the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing a portfolio of Intellectual Property targeted on the IoT (Internet of Things), mesh technology and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board