GBT Technologies and GTX Corp. Enter into a LOI for Proposed Worldwide Licensing for Manufacturing, Sales and Distribution

“We believe this proposed relationship with GTX can improve our go to market efforts for our IP and products. GTX’s proven extensive Global reach, experience in getting innovative products to market and understanding of our technology were critical factors in our decision to enter into this agreement,” stated the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Danny Rittman.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC: GTCH) (the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing a portfolio of Intellectual Property targeted on the IoT (Internet of Things), mesh technology and integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that on June 10, 2021, the Company and GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO ) (“GTX”), a pioneer in the fields of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to develop a framework of cooperation between the companies to evaluate the viability and market size of the Company’s Intellectual Property and product line for worldwide exclusive licensing rights to manufacture, sell and distribute their products.

GBT has previously announced products including:

Guardian Sphere – Multi Purpose Tracking Device

Guardian MESH – Private Data Network

qTerm – Medical Device for vitals

Avant! – Artificial Intelligence Platform

Patrick Bertagna, GTX Chief Executive Officer, stated “my team and I are excited to have the opportunity to expand our product line and capabilities with GBT’s existing portfolio of products. I believe their products have the ability to enhance our existing offerings to our worldwide customers and distribution partners.”

Any relationship between the parties as contemplated by the LOI is subject to the parties coming to an acceptable commercial agreement, finalizing due diligence, entering into a material definitive agreement and other items.

About GBT

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.