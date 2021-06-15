 
Suspected Financial Services Digital Fraud Attempts From Canada Rise 218%

TransUnion analyzes global fraud trends through May 1, 2021

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more consumers go online for banking and other financial transactions, new research from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) found that fraudsters are ramping up their efforts in the financial services industry. When comparing the last four months of 2020 (Sept. 1 – Dec. 31) and the first four months of 2021 (Jan. 1 – May 1), the company found the percentage of suspected digital fraud attempts1 in financial services coming from Canada increased 218%. Globally, the rate of financial services fraud attempts increased 149%.

Across industries, the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts globally rose 24% when comparing the first four months of 2021 with the last four months of 2020. The percentage of suspected digital fraud attempts coming from Canada increased 23% during the same time period.

“The rate of fraud attempts are up globally and especially in the financial services industry because fraudsters understand this is where the most high value transactions are taking place,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president of Global Fraud Solutions at TransUnion. “We are seeing more financial services organizations implement fraud prevention solutions with some success, though our findings make it clear that this is not the time to relax. As the economy begins to open up and perform better, businesses need to do even better to ensure they are providing a secure marketplace that offers friction-right experiences to consumers.”

TransUnion monitors digital fraud attempts reported by businesses in varied industries such as gambling, gaming, financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail and telecommunications, among others. The conclusions are based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite – TransUnion TruValidate.

Examining Fraud Types and Their Impact on Industries

TransUnion analyzed industries with the highest increases and declines in the percent of suspected digital fraud attempts against them coming from Canada, comparing the periods of Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1 – May 1, 2021.

Top Suspected Digital Fraud Rate Attempt Increases and Declines by Industry

Industry Suspected Fraud Percentage Change Top Type of Fraud Globally
Largest Percentage Increases from Canada  
Financial Services 217.54% True Identity Theft
Travel & Leisure 49.61% Credit Card Fraud
Telecommunications 22.25% True Identity Theft
Largest Percentage Declines from Canada  
Gambling -30.85% Policy/License Agreement Violations
Insurance -22.06% Suspected Ghost Broker
Logistics -16.48% Shipping Fraud

TransUnion defines true identity theft, the top type of digital fraud in financial services, as the consumer using a stolen identity to commit fraud with the victim being a real person. The second and third most reported type of digital fraud by TransUnion financial services customers are first-party application fraud and account takeover, respectively.

