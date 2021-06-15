WashREIT Accelerates Transformation Into Multifamily REIT With Agreement to Sell Office Portfolio

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (“WashREIT” or the “Company”), as part of its multi-year strategic transformation into a multifamily REIT, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all its office portfolio to a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund for an aggregate purchase price of $766 million. This office portfolio sale consists of twelve office assets, comprising 2,371,000 square feet, located in the Washington, DC metro area. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also signed a letter of intent to sell its remaining eight retail assets and expects to complete this sale in the third quarter. No assurance can be given as to the timing or ultimate completion of these sales.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this office portfolio sale and future retail sales to fund the expansion of its multifamily platform through acquisitions in Southeastern markets and to reduce its leverage by repaying outstanding debt.

After the office transaction is complete, WashREIT will own only one office asset, Watergate 600, which is a Class A, 295,000 square foot office building located in Washington, DC. The company intends to dispose of Watergate 600 when practicable to become a 100% pure-play multifamily REIT.



The Company’s multifamily strategies target the Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B segments of the market, focusing on the deepest part of the demand curve – the mid-market renter. WashREIT’s research on under-served middle income renters and markets poised for strong, sustained demand has led it to concentrate on expanding its geographic presence into the high-growth Southeastern markets of Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte. Expansion into these markets will diversify WashREIT’s geographic concentration risk, while providing opportunities for additional growth - driven both by current and projected long-term rental-rate outperformance.