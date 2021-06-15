 
checkAd

WashREIT Accelerates Transformation Into Multifamily REIT With Agreement to Sell Office Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  52   |   |   

Providing significant capital to deploy into growing multifamily portfolio
Planning expanded geographic focus into the Southeast

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (“WashREIT” or the “Company”), as part of its multi-year strategic transformation into a multifamily REIT, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all its office portfolio to a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund for an aggregate purchase price of $766 million. This office portfolio sale consists of twelve office assets, comprising 2,371,000 square feet, located in the Washington, DC metro area. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also signed a letter of intent to sell its remaining eight retail assets and expects to complete this sale in the third quarter. No assurance can be given as to the timing or ultimate completion of these sales.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this office portfolio sale and future retail sales to fund the expansion of its multifamily platform through acquisitions in Southeastern markets and to reduce its leverage by repaying outstanding debt.

After the office transaction is complete, WashREIT will own only one office asset, Watergate 600, which is a Class A, 295,000 square foot office building located in Washington, DC. The company intends to dispose of Watergate 600 when practicable to become a 100% pure-play multifamily REIT.

The Company’s multifamily strategies target the Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B segments of the market, focusing on the deepest part of the demand curve – the mid-market renter. WashREIT’s research on under-served middle income renters and markets poised for strong, sustained demand has led it to concentrate on expanding its geographic presence into the high-growth Southeastern markets of Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte. Expansion into these markets will diversify WashREIT’s geographic concentration risk, while providing opportunities for additional growth - driven both by current and projected long-term rental-rate outperformance.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WashREIT Accelerates Transformation Into Multifamily REIT With Agreement to Sell Office Portfolio Providing significant capital to deploy into growing multifamily portfolioPlanning expanded geographic focus into the Southeast WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (“WashREIT” or the “Company”), as part of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board