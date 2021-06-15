MDM Permian, Inc.- Permian Basin And WTI

One year later the markets have started to rebound and with changes in political winds, the price of crude oil is roaring back to life. Not only is the world back in business but with the Biden Administration, prices can only be expected to continue to increase.

Last summer, during the height of the COVID outbreak, oil prices slipped to sub-zero numbers. This was due entirely to the worldwide shut down of businesses. There was no market for crude and as stockpiles increased, prices decreased until the worst possible scenario played out and oil went to -$37 per barrel.

Add to that the turmoil within the horizontal shale drilling community and the scenario for higher energy pricing is abundantly clear. The Permian Basin horizontal drillers are experiencing a slowdown of investment capital, problems with parent/child wells being too close together and high operating costs, sometimes approaching $40. per barrel. There has also been a flood of bankruptcies due to the low prices and shutdowns.

MDM Permian, Inc. is in the fortunate position to take full advantage of the upward trend in pricing. “$70.00 oil is temporary” says Michael Rafael, President of MDM, “with all the factors going into the markets right now, we believe $80.00 per barrel is around the corner. Our focus is on vertical wells and our LOE’s are under $10. per barrel. We are in the process of making some significant acquisitions in our area of interest. Most are low producing Canyon Sand wells with behind pipe reservoirs. Once we have the wells and associated leases in our portfolio, we expect to start re-working some of the old wells and begin drilling new wells. This should all come to fruition by the end of the 3rd quarter of this fiscal year.”

MDM has operations under way for the completion of new zones in old wells already acquired and is permitting a new well on the Lindley A lease, Irion County, Texas. The company is also preparing to start completion operations on the Brown lease, Nolan County, Texas.

Experts are projecting $100.00 per barrel as the summer driving season begins and more and more areas open or lift restrictions. MDM is positioned to reap higher net revenues and a boost in value for it’s in ground assets.

About MDM Permian, Inc.:

Based in Carrolton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrolton, Texas.

Michael Rafael has 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.(“MDM”).

Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish.

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmenergy.com .

Follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian

