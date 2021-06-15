 
checkAd

NorthWest Copper Appoints Vesta Filipchuk as VP Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“Northwest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vesta Filipchuk as Vice President Sustainability. Vesta will be a key member of our leadership team and brings a wealth of diverse ESG experience to NorthWest.

Ms. Filipchuk is a recognized leader in social, environmental, and regulatory affairs and ESG performance. She has over thirty years of experience in Indigenous relations and negotiations, community engagement and consultation, environmental management, and sustainability. Vesta has a strong track record in developing relationships and implementing landmark initiatives and programs using collaborative planning and decision methods to achieve sustainable benefits for First Nations, communities, industry, and government.

Ms. Filipchuk worked with Teck Resources Limited’s Exploration team for several years and was the director of social, environmental, and regulatory affairs for the Galore Creek Copper Project, jointly owned by Newmont Corporation and Teck. She has significant experience in leading teams and managing community and Indigenous relations in North America. She has also worked with government on energy and environmental matters and provided policy advice to the Senate of Canada and the Business Council of BC. She has an MA in Resource Management from the University of Victoria, a B.Sc. in Natural Resources Management and Political Science also from UVic, and a Diploma in Environmental Science from Lethbridge Community College.

“Respecting the land and the territories where we explore and operate is critical to meeting our social and environmental commitments and responsibilities,” said Ms. Filipchuk. “We have a great opportunity to change the way we do business and make meaningful impacts towards creating a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Peter Bell, President & CEO of NorthWest states: “We are very excited to add Vesta to the NorthWest team. We are committed to building meaningful, long lasting relationships and partnerships with First Nations and other communities in the region where we operate. Vesta brings decades of deep experience in building connections between exploration and mining companies, provincial and federal government agencies, First Nation governments and communities of interest along with an extensive network of contacts in the province. Her unique skill set, and experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance and develop our copper-gold assets.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NorthWest Copper Appoints Vesta Filipchuk as VP Sustainability VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NorthWest Copper (“Northwest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vesta Filipchuk as Vice President Sustainability. Vesta will be a key member of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board