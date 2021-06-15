 
Duke Airborne, UAS Drone Corp. subsidiary, Awarded U.S. Patent for its Robotic Stabilization System

Fort Lauderdale, Florida , June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAS Drone Corp. (OTCQB: USDR), a leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, announced that Duke Airborne Systems Ltd., its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent titled “Stabilization System” with regard to its stabilization technology incorporated in its advanced robotic system.

“The awarded patent demonstrates our commitment to developing our proprietary technology which we believe will have a significant impact on the combat field,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of UAS Drone Corp. “We are pleased with the development of our stabilization and robotic technology to date and will continue to develop our proprietary stabilization technology for innovative applications in the civilian sector. We would like to also congratulate Mr. Sagiv Aharon, our CTO and the named inventor, for the patent, for this accomplishment.”

About UAS Drone Corp. and Duke Robotics Inc.:

In June 2020, UAS Drone Corp. (OTCQB: USDR) completed the acquisition of Duke Robotics Inc. Duke Robotics is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing necessary products and solutions to the defense sector. Duke Robotics developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system designed to serve the growing need for tech solutions in the combat field. Duke Robotics' stabilization technology enables remote, real-time and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV). The proprietary and confidential complex kinematic algorithms address the crucial need of modern warfare to carry weapon on remote to bear on remote hostile targets without risk to the military personnel.

We believe that troops can use TIKAD to handle potentially dangerous situations quickly and efficiently from the air. This technology also allows troops to potentially disarm a situation remotely, without ever deploying a ground presence.

We strive to develop additional applications that will have a significant impact on the combat field, as well as on development of our technology for the implementation of applications for the civilian sector.

For more information about Duke Robotics, please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents that UAS Drone files with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. For example, when we discuss our belief that the awarded patent demonstrates our commitment to developing our proprietary technology which we believe will have a significant impact on the combat field and that we intend to continue to develop our proprietary stabilization technology for innovative applications in the civilian sector, we are using forward looking statements. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the continued development of our products; the ability for Elbit to terminate the Agreement, or cease funding certain the development the TIKAD or the marketing, sales and production of the TIKAD, at its discretion; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Contact name: Yossef Balucka
Phone number: +97248124101
Email address: invest@dukeroboticsys.com





