 
checkAd

Check Point Software Technologies Launches Automated Unified Cloud Workload Protection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:00  |  60   |   |   

Check Point CloudGuard now offers the broadest workload security in the market, which automatically protects applications, functions, and containers from development through runtime, across any cloud via a single interface

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has expanded the capabilities of its unified Cloud Native Security Platform, to deliver application-first workload protection with Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection. This fully automated cloud workload security solution empowers security teams with tools to automate security across applications, Application Programing Interfaces (APIs) and microservices from development to runtime via a single interface.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced enterprises to transition to the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment, cloud became a natural progression for organizations looking to enable their remote workers quickly. As more organizations are still migrating to the cloud in parallel to undergoing the “shift-left” organizational change, security teams find themselves with multiple platforms to manage. These platforms provide neither the visibility nor the ability to protect the rapidly growing cloud workload deployments. In fact, according to a recent survey, 68% of enterprises regard the misconfiguration of cloud assets as one of the biggest contributors to cloud security threats.

“By unifying essential cloud security capabilities, Check Point’s CloudGuard platform is meeting a central requirement revealed from ESG’s annual cloud-native security research study, a strong preference for a consolidated set of controls based on an integrated platform. The fully automated approach of the CloudGuard platform reflects another central finding from our research, automating the introduction of controls and processes via integration with the continuous integration and continuous (CI/CD) tools employed by DevOps,” said Doug Cahill, Vice President, Analyst Services and Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

Application-first approach to automated workload protection
CloudGuard takes an “application-first” approach to workload protection with cloud native automated web application and API protection. Key features and benefits include:

  • Unified and automated approach reduces the complexity and risks of securing cloud applications and workloads with end-to-end protection for all applications and microservices on a single, cloud native-platform.
  • Microservice protection ensures zero trust and the highest level of threat detection across the entire environment by automatically profiling and enforcing function and container behaviour with threat prevention in runtime.
  • “Shift-left” tool ensures container and serverless functions are scanning from build by automatically assessing configuration risks and generating least privilege access control across these functions.
  • CI/CD tools for central control: automates security from build and at the registry stage. 

“CloudGuard significantly helps us to improve and automate our overall cloud security posture," explained Leonardo Amor and Darwin Ochoa, CISO office, Telefonica Tech. “This cloud native solution allows us to visualize and control our security posture, and conform to regulatory requirements and security best practices automatically, and therefore our team can actively enforce security best practices, and protect us against identity theft and data loss in the cloud.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Check Point Software Technologies Launches Automated Unified Cloud Workload Protection Check Point CloudGuard now offers the broadest workload security in the market, which automatically protects applications, functions, and containers from development through runtime, across any cloud via a single interfaceSAN CARLOS, Calif., June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board