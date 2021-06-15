 
Involta and Radware Join Forces to Deliver DDoS Protection for Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Financial Services Enterprises

MAHWAH, N.J. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Involta, a top hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, today announced a recent partnership to deploy Radware’s DDoS Protection Service to vital organizations nationwide.

As an addition to Involta’s existing robust suite of security offerings, Radware’s DDoS Protection Service — recently ranked as a Leader in DDoS protection by Forrester Research — will expand the company’s ability to meet rigorous security requirements across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and beyond.

Involta, a premier Radware partner, was recently recognized on CRN’s 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. With extensive experience performing large-scale implementations and deploying complex IT solutions, Involta provides some of the nation’s top healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services brands with innovative security toolsets and expertly architected strategies.

Radware’s mitigation service, which will be sold under the award-winning Involta brand, provides enterprise-grade DDoS protection. The service also delivers the most accurate detection and shortest time to protection against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. Through extensive training from Radware, Involta is well-positioned as a trusted advisor on this next-generation security service.

“The dichotomy of maintaining network security while also preserving communication and the free exchange of information presents educational and government institutions with a unique set of obstacles,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. “The combination of Involta’s unmatched expertise in SLED markets with our own DDoS mitigation expertise will give organizations full confidence that they can maintain 24x7 access to online services and that their data will be fully safeguarded.”

“As organizations across the industries continue to face sophisticated threats, it’s vital that they have the most advanced defenses and services available on the market today,” said Annalea Ilg, CISO, Involta. “Our partnership with Radware offers the widest security coverage with automated zero-day DDoS attack protection.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: The announcement of any particular selection or implementation of Radware solutions is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of revenue therefrom or the level of revenue for any particular period. References to customer successes are based upon a single user experience and such customer's testimonial.

