Tower to Present at 2021 IMS Addressing the Future of Communication From RF Switches for 5G and beyond to advanced mm-wave Satellite Communication and Quantum Computing

highlighting select Tower Semiconductor and Partners papers at IMS and RFIC June 2021

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, - June 15, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced technology papers at IMS 2021 and co-hosted RFIC conference addressing emerging and high-volume semiconductor markets; and in all cases demonstrating breakthrough figure of merit performances using Tower Semiconductor process device technologies.  

The selected publications use Tower Semiconductor’s RF and millimeter-wave technologies to address the needs of communications markets including 5G, millimeter-wave RF, satellite communications, and quantum computing. These path-breaking works include novel technology demonstrations of low noise amplifiers; phased arrays and beam steering, wide frequency band RF components, millimeter-wave frequency capable switches & new switch configurations, full 5G demonstrations, and even cryogenic circuits with record phase noise for quantum computing. Paper titles, links to the abstracts and IMS/RFIC related schedules are listed below.

In addition, the Company will take part in the exhibitors’ virtual talks, scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021, from 09:00 to 18:00 at AUDITORIUM 6. Tower’s presentation: Accelerate beyond 5G with Tower, will be presented by Dr. Amol Kalburge, Sr. Director, Analog Marketing and will address the 5G market rapid adoption, showcasing the Company’s complete portfolio of solutions, both in silicon and in design enablement, to help catalyze this accelerating demand. The session will specifically cover Tower’s RF Front End SOI and SiGe solutions and discuss how its revolutionary Phase Change Materials (PCM) switch technology is ready to enable a new class of innovative products.

For additional information on the IMS 2021 online event and complete program, please visit the event’s website here.

*List of papers, abstract links and IMS/RFIC presentation schedule:


Novel Phase Change Material RF Switches for 5G & millimeter-wave:




