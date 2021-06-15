Luminar to Host Studio Day in NYC

Join Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) CEO and Founder, Austin Russell and guests, for Luminar Studio Day. The live webcast from NYC will feature a first look at the vision for Iris, Luminar’s high-performance autonomous sensing solution as foundation for autonomy across passenger cars, trucking, and robo-taxis. The company is kicking off a coast-to-coast roadshow to demonstrate how Iris is the key safety-enabling technology that makes autonomy possible. Attendees will also have the opportunity to go for drives in a fully integrated Iris vehicle.

