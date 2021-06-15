 
Luminar to Host Studio Day in NYC

Join Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) CEO and Founder, Austin Russell and guests, for Luminar Studio Day. The live webcast from NYC will feature a first look at the vision for Iris, Luminar’s high-performance autonomous sensing solution as foundation for autonomy across passenger cars, trucking, and robo-taxis. The company is kicking off a coast-to-coast roadshow to demonstrate how Iris is the key safety-enabling technology that makes autonomy possible. Attendees will also have the opportunity to go for drives in a fully integrated Iris vehicle.

Luminar’s Iris integrated into the roofline of a passenger vehicle that is kicking off on a roadshow in NYC. (Photo: Business Wire)

WHEN: June 15 at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT

ABOUT LUMINAR

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automakers. Last year, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a nearly 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

