Wallbridge Enhances Board of Directors with the Addition of Danielle Giovenazzo

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Ms. Giovenazzo has over 35 years’ experience in exploration, principally for gold, Ni-Cu-PGEs, base metals and rare earth elements. In addition to her expertise in mineral exploration in Canada and internationally with a range of companies including Newmont-Goldcorp, Falconbridge and Xstrata Nickel, Ms. Giovenazzo brings significant management, project management, project generation and board experience to Wallbridge. Most recently, Ms. Giovenazzo was an independent director of SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Québec and leader in Quebec’s mineral exploration industry.

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM ) ( “Wallbridge” or the “Company” ) today announced the appointment of Ms. Danielle Giovenazzo, Ph.D, P.Geo, as a Director of the Company.

“Danielle’s expertise in mineral exploration and her leadership and experience within Quebec’s mineral industry will be a valuable addition to the Wallbridge board as we continue to advance exploration and the completion of the maiden mineral resource estimate at our Fenelon gold project and work to unlock the value of our Ni-Cu-PGE assets,” said Chair of the Board Alar Soever.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%‒owned Fenelon Gold property which is located along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec. The Company completed approximately 102,000 metres of drilling in 2020 and has begun a fully‒funded 2021 program of approximately 170,000 metres of drilling and 2,500 metres of underground exploration development (Phase 1 of a 10,000‒metre program). The Company intends to complete a maiden mineral resource on the Fenelon Gold System in the third quarter of 2021.

Wallbridge now holds several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. Wallbridge's land holdings in Québec along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend are over 900.0 km2, improving Wallbridge's potential for further discoveries for over 90‒kilometre strike length in this under‒explored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately‒held company with a portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum‒group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com or contact: