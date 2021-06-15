Banksy's Graffiti Wallpapers Now Available in Zedge Premium's Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leading global developer of mobile phone personalization and entertainment apps, today announced the availability of Banksy's graffiti wallpapers in the Zedge Premium …

"We are beyond excited to establish a licensing relationship with Full Colour Black to offer high definition images of Banksy's Graffiti in Zedge Premium, our marketplace for artists," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "This is another step towards our goal of building a robust creator economy, supporting both well-known and up and coming artists, in marketing and selling their content to our 35 million monthly active users. We are not only expanding our artist community but also better enabling Zedge Premium overall with additional value added capabilites including social tools, community features, NFTs, and improved content recommendations in order to drive more revenue for our artists."

Banksy, the world-famous and anonymous British street artist, activist, philanthropist, and film director has been a leader in the underground art scene for nearly 30 years, with his work inspiring both professional and amateur artists in what is known as the "Banksy Effect." His work includes hundreds of street works of art including Dismaland, the film Exit Through the Gift Shop, the post-auction shredding of Balloon Girl and Devolved Parliament.

Activist Artists Management advised Zedge on the Banksy transaction.

Get your Banksy Graffiti now at https://brandalised.zedge.net/

About Zedge

Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 497 million organic installs and nearly 35 million monthly active users as of April 30, 2021. "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world-class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

About Full Colour Black Ltd.

About Us

Full Colour Black is a contemporary art licensing company specialising in the commercialisation of world-famous street art and operating and internationally recognized greeting card company.

About Activist Artists Management

Activist is top-tier, full-service music and talent management, integrated media and advisory firm representing artists, actors and brands whose talents and creativity can move the world. Additional areas of practice include Media Rights Consulting, Licensing Consulting, Outsourced Biz Dev and Family Office Consulting. Activist advises and manages AEW, a global media and live sports-entertainment company, owned and founded by Activist partner Tony Khan. For more information, visit www.activist.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

