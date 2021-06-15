 
Mile High Labs and Royal DSM Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize the Next Generation of Science-Backed Cannabinoid Consumer Products

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs (MHL) and Royal DSM (DSM) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a broad commercial partnership, combining MHL's industry-leading cannabinoid ingredients and finished products manufacturing expertise with DSM's science-based nutritional solutions. The partnership creates a platform from which leading consumer products companies can innovate and deliver novel consumer goods with globally trusted, health-benefit driven ingredients. The relationship will also see MHL and DSM partner in the development of unique hemp-derived cannabinoid product solutions.

"In a time like no other, I am deeply proud to ink this exclusive strategic relationship," said Jonathan Hilley, Chief Executive Officer, Mile High Labs. "DSM is a trusted, end-to-end partner to many of the largest consumer packaged goods companies globally. Their unmatched portfolio and mission-driven approach makes DSM one of the most important consumer companies in the world. Together, we are creating the first of its kind—a novel product development platform that supports customers in achieving rapid, scalable growth and puts the enormous legal cannabinoid opportunity within reach."

Enabled by MHL's large-scale 400,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities, the partnership will provide DSM's customers with access to MHL's portfolio of specialty cannabinoid ingredients like CBD, CBG and CBN, as well as its rapid R&D and prototyping capabilities, formulation know-how, and manufacturing, packaging and distribution infrastructure. The partnership will also see DSM apply its advanced scientific, applications and formulations expertise to products combining high-quality micronutrients with CBD and other hemp derivatives. The resulting market-ready and premix solutions will allow dietary supplement, food, beverage, wellness and nutrition brands to deliver science-backed, health-benefit driven innovation with speed and confidence.

MHL's customers will gain access to DSM's broad portfolio of science-backed products—and novel products built upon the DSM foundation—with structure-function data to support health-benefit product claims. For the first time, leading CBD brands will be able to leverage decades of scientific evidence to communicate specifically what their product does. Together, DSM and MHL are delivering a turnkey solution that empowers customers to confidently develop, launch and scale new products in this booming segment of the health and wellness industry.

