NICE Introduces First-of-its-Kind AI Solution for Voice of the Customer to Prevent Customer Churn and Reduce Costly Repeat Calls

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced another NICE Enlighten AI breakthrough innovation – the infusion of AI with NICE Satmetrix Voice of the Customer. NICE Enlighten AI Feedback powers organizations to identify and then turn at-risk customers into loyal net promoters by automating and deploying real-time hyper-personalized, contextual, conversational surveys at scale. Enlighten AI Feedback vastly expands closed loop efforts, quickly resolves customer issues, and prevents churn – all while preventing costly repeat calls from unsatisfied customers.

Contact center leaders are charged with improving satisfaction and loyalty while increasing operational efficiencies, but they lack the right tools to take agile action with at-risk customers – especially high value customers – to efficiently and quickly resolve their issues. Enlighten AI Feedback addresses this by expanding upon NICE Satmetrix Voice of the Customer using out-of-the-box AI models to proactively achieve even higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty with reduced time and effort, and increased accuracy – at enterprise scale.

“Today, firms learn causes of customer churn after losing their clientele. Modern contact centers don’t need to pay such a high price of frustrating or losing their clientele. Contact centers using AI capabilities achieve 2.3x greater improvement in first contact resolution rates, 3.5x greater annual increase in customer satisfaction rates, and an 11.5x greater annual improvement (decrease) in service costs,” said Omer Minkara, Aberdeen Vice President & Principal Analyst.

New consumer habits and new journeys rooted in our digital environment are here to stay. As a result, consumers are reaching out to contact centers for more reasons than ever before – during online research, while making purchases, with post purchase inquiries, and for renewal. And, consumers are interacting in more channels than ever before – including online chat, text, and social messaging, in addition to voice and email.

According to a recent NICE survey, 92% of contact center decision makers saw increased interaction volume. Further, NICE saw in 2020 a 100% year-over-year increase in its customers’ digital interactions volume. Today’s digital first customers can voice their dissatisfaction to potentially millions in just seconds, and switch brands with one simple swipe. Customer loyalty has never been more tenuous. In fact, 84% of consumers say they are likely to switch brands after one bad customer service experience. That’s why it’s more important than ever that organizations of all sizes empower customer service with an AI-powered holistic Voice of the Customer program - to boost satisfaction, enhance loyalty and reduce churn while creating impactful experiences that protect and differentiate their brand.

