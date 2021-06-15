 
CN and KCS Affirm Financial Strength of KCS and Rights Under Merger Agreement to Invest in KCS Network

Companies have submitted financial documentation requested by STB in support of request for STB approval of voting trust

CN and KCS one step closer to creating the premier railway for the 21st century

Verified statement by KCS CFO Michael Upchurch emphasizes that financial strength and viability of KCS will be preserved during voting trust period

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that they have jointly filed with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) certain documents requested by the STB in its June 8, 2021, Decision in STB Finance Docket No. 36514 to enable the STB to review the voting trust in connection with the definitive Merger Agreement between CN and KCS. These documents include:

  • Written opinions of the financial advisors referenced in Section 4.16 of the Merger Agreement
  • Debt Commitment Letters referenced in Section 4.17(a) of the Merger Agreement, including all exhibits and schedules
  • Section 5.1 of the Company Disclosure Schedules referenced in Section 5.1(a) of the Merger Agreement, together with any other section(s) of the Company Disclosure Schedules that pertain to the Company Capital Allocation Policy referenced in Section 5.1(a) of the Merger Agreement and/or the “[KCS] pre-existing capital allocation policy” referenced in Applicants’ May 26 Motion

With this filing, CN and KCS are one step closer to creating the premier railway for the 21st century. CN and KCS look forward to the STB’s review and are confident that their voting trust will be approved.

In response to the STB’s request for information about KCS’s pre-existing capital allocation policy, CN and KCS also submitted to the STB a Verified Statement from KCS Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Upchurch. In his statement, Mr. Upchurch comments:

“The Board should expeditiously approve the CN voting trust. It is the same as the already approved CP trust. It has the same trustee. The Merger Agreement provides KCS with financial flexibility and freedom to undertake its capital and maintenance plans. Further, over 1400 stakeholders have supported the CN-KCS combination so far.”

Mr. Upchurch’s statement emphasizes the financial strength of KCS and its capital investment plans during the trust period:

KCS is financially strong:
“KCS compares very favorably to other Class I railroads in almost every important financial measure including revenue growth, operating ratio, EBITDA, EPS growth, free cash flow yields, debt leverage ratio, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, and funds from operations to debt ratio. Today, KCS generates substantially more cash flow than is required for our annual investment needs. We have more than sufficient access to capital to fund our three year capital investment plan.”

