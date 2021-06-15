 
checkAd

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces further improvement of its financing terms with VTB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:30  |   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has successfully negotiated further improvements to the terms of its loan facility with VTB.

Reflecting the Company’s good performance in 2020 and early 2021, VTB has agreed to reduce the interest rate to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7%.  This represents a saving of 100bps.  The reduction comes with no breakage fee.

Also, the cancellation of a compulsory “cash sweep” clause in the loan agreement will result in a stronger liquidity position and pave the way for sustainable growth of the Company’s resource base and production.

Danilo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Auriant Mining said:

“VTB is an important strategic partner of Auriant and has been a big supporter of the Company’s development to date.  The Company looks forward to continuing to work with VTB in the future.”

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.30 CET on June 15th, 2021.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces further improvement of its financing terms with VTB The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has successfully negotiated further improvements to the terms of its loan facility with VTB. Reflecting the Company’s good performance in 2020 and early …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board