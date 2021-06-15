Apollo Funds to Invest in Artius Acquisition to Support Origin Materials’ Mission to Accelerate the World’s Transition to Net Zero Carbon

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (NASDAQ: AACQ, AACQU, AACQW) today announced that certain funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NYSE: APO) have agreed to invest up to $30 million in Artius in support of its previously announced business combination with Origin Materials (“Origin Materials”).

“Origin Materials has developed a breakthrough, game changing technology that is poised to disrupt the materials supply chain and help companies globally achieve their net zero goals,” said Boon Sim, Chief Executive Officer of Artius Acquisition. “Origin’s carbon negative materials platform is supported by their customers – and now the focus is on scaling their technology to meeting growing global demand across a range of end product markets. This capital from the Apollo Funds combined with the pending completion of our merger with Origin is expected to provide the funding necessary to rapidly increase the supply of carbon negative materials and accelerate the global transition to net zero.”

“We view the investment by Apollo as a major vote of confidence in Origin’s business model and growth plans. We are thrilled for Apollo to be joining us on our journey to bring the world to net zero as fast as possible and look forward to their support as shareholders,” said Rich Riley, Co-CEO of Origin Materials.

The Apollo Funds have agreed to invest up to $30 million in Artius by agreeing to purchase up to 3 million common shares at $10 per share at closing to support the global scale-up of Origin Materials’ carbon negative technology platform and to accelerate the impact of the decarbonization globally. Under a back-stop agreement with Artius, Apollo has agreed to purchase up to 3 million common shares of Artius at closing of the transaction in a private placement, with the amount of the total investment to be determined by Artius based on, among other things, the number of Artius share redemptions.

“There’s growing global demand from companies for more sustainable materials, and we are pleased for our funds to support the business combination between Origin Materials and Artius to help the company meet this demand and move toward a decarbonized world,” said Rob Givone, Credit Partner at Apollo.

Origin Materials’ patented technology platform, which turns inexpensive, plentiful and sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.