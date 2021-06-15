 
checkAd

OneWater Marine Reaches Agreement to Acquire Stone Harbor Marina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

Marks continuation of opportunistic acquisition strategy and further expands reach in northeastern U.S.

BUFORD, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Stone Harbor Marina (“Stone Harbor”), which will enhance the Company’s presence in the northeastern U.S. and expand new and pre-owned boat sales, storage, service and repair, and finance and insurance offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

With more than a 50-year history of serving New Jersey’s boaters, Stone Harbor represents Pursuit, Everglades, Crownline, and Sportsman brands, while also offering factory trained technicians to deliver quality service for its customers. In addition, Stone Harbor maintains a large, in-water marina with wet slips, as well as rack storage. Stone Harbor generated approximately $35 million in sales over the past twelve months, from these offerings.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Tom Russell and the Stone Harbor team into the OneWater family. The addition of Stone Harbor Marina further highlights our winning acquisition strategy as we continue to opportunistically identify market-leading dealerships to fold into the organization,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater. “Tom and his team have done an incredible job with the business over the years, and we look forward to providing new opportunities and resources to support their continued success. Stone Harbor Marina will be a perfect addition as we continue to execute on our strategy to provide the best brands and buying experience to our customers.”

Tom Russell, Owner of Stone Harbor Marina, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the OneWater network of dealerships. Stone Harbor has historically maintained a premium product portfolio and has a strong reputation for delivering superior customer service. Having access to OneWater’s digital platform, finance & insurance capabilities, and best practices, I believe we can take the business to new heights, maximizing new and existing revenue streams and overall operating efficiency. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead for our team.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneWater Marine Reaches Agreement to Acquire Stone Harbor Marina Marks continuation of opportunistic acquisition strategy and further expands reach in northeastern U.S.BUFORD, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board