CareDx Hosts Fireside Chat with Pro Golfer and Heart Transplant Recipient Erik Compton

Compton holds the distinction of being the only professional golfer in the world to compete with a transplanted heart. He had his first heart transplant in 1992 at the age of 12 due to viral cardiomyopathy. Forced to give up contact sports, he turned to golf, and six years later became the No. 1-ranked junior golfer in the United States. Highlights of his career include a top-10 finish during the 2015 tour season, three top-10 finishes in 2014, including a second-place finish at the U.S. Open.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it is hosting a virtual fireside chat with Erik Compton, professional golfer and two-time heart transplant recipient, on June 15.

“Golf has been such a huge part of my life—it’s not only provided me with an amazing livelihood, but also a platform to share the important message of organ donation,” said Erik Compton. “I received a lifesaving gift not once but twice, and I feel a calling to connect with other transplant recipients and the transplant community to share our experiences and advocate for others. I am looking forward to joining CareDx and the transplant community for this upcoming event.”

“We’re looking forward to speaking with Erik, who is not only a tremendous athlete but also a remarkable advocate and inspiration to the entire transplant community,” said Reg Seeto, president and CEO, CareDx. “While life is returning to some semblance of normality for many, virtual events like this one are crucial to connect the transplant community since large, in-person gatherings are still difficult for many.”

The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time/12 p.m. Eastern Time and is free and open to all interested participants. Those in attendance will be able to submit questions and comments in real-time during the live, virtual discussion. Sign up with this Registration Link.

