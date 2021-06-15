Atea Pharmaceuticals Appoints Claudio Avila, MB, BS, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for severe viral infections, today announced the appointment of Claudio Avila, MB, BS, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Avila previously served as Executive Director, U.S. Medical Strategy and Medical Affairs for COVID-19 at Gilead Sciences.



“We are very pleased to welcome Claudio to the Atea team. Claudio’s extensive expertise and experience in medical affairs with a focus on COVID-19, hepatitis and HIV as part of his overall interest in serious viral infectious diseases, will complement and strengthen the capabilities of Atea,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “As we continue to advance our late-stage antiviral pipeline, including AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19, we look forward to integrating Claudio’s broad international medical affairs experience in our efforts to bring new drugs to the market.”