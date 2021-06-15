 
XPO Logistics Announces Meagan Fitzsimmons as Chief Compliance Officer for GXO Logistics Spin-Off

GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Meagan Fitzsimmons has been appointed to the leadership team of GXO Logistics, Inc., the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Fitzsimmons currently serves as XPO’s chief compliance officer for the logistics segment. She will be responsible for GXO’s global ethics and compliance infrastructure when the planned spin-off is complete.

Fitzsimmons has 14 years of senior experience with premier global corporations and law firms. Prior to XPO, she served as chief compliance officer and assistant general counsel for Revlon, Inc., and as senior compliance counsel with the Colgate-Palmolive Company. Earlier, she was an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and with Williams & Connolly LLP. She holds a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a bachelor of arts degree from Northwestern University.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Meagan’s experience in blue-chip corporate and legal environments is a strong addition to the executive team. GXO’s growth will be supported by high standards of business conduct and risk management.”

As previously announced, XPO expects to spin off its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company in the third quarter of 2021. As the second largest contract logistics provider in the world, GXO will be well-positioned to capitalize on the big three secular tailwinds of e-commerce growth, customer demand for logistics automation and the burgeoning trend toward supply chain outsourcing. The business currently includes approximately 885 logistics locations in 27 countries.

About XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram and YouTube

