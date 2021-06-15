 
checkAd

Designated person notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:45  |   |   |   

15 June 2021, 12:45 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal’s web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

This transaction is directly connected to ArcelorMittal’s share buyback program announced on 4 March 2021. ArcelorMittal’s Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with ArcelorMittal to sell shares so that its voting rights in ArcelorMittal’s share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 36.34%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Equity investors > Share Buyback Program.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail 		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail: 		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
   




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Designated person notification 15 June 2021, 12:45 CET With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board