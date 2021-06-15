 
GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Media Now Hiring for Key Marketing Positions

Hiring in West Coast Locations of Irvine, California and Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, is now recruiting marketing and sponsorship sales positions for its Green Zebra Smart Media division. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more. Open positions will support accounts such as stadiums, airports, and small cities and assist with long-term client agreements for exclusive and non-exclusive Wi-Fi, Digital Signage, and IPTV advertising platform technology rights, in addition to traditional digital marketing and advertising services.

“As we begin to onboard new clients, we are expanding our hiring to include experienced marketing and skilled advertising teams at both our Irvine, CA and Las Vegas, NV locations in order to ensure we can cater to our enterprise clients,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “Green Zebra Smart Media is all about performance advertising to drive double-digit revenue growth for our advertising clients, fueling our mandate to hire individuals who are well versed in digital marketing and advertising solutions. This skilled team will be responsible for introducing advertising brands supporting in-venue user engagement and user experience IoT technologies while leveraging 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity capabilities. If you thrive on being a part of a dynamic, forward thinking business, then we’d love to hear from you!”

Green Zebra Smart Media open positions include:

·      Vice President of Marketing Sales  

·      Marketing and Advertising Manager

·      Creative Designers

·      Copywriters 

“Small business marketing and advertising opportunities are expected to grow this year as the country is able to resume normal activities. We see an excellent opportunity for creative teams to find their next career with us as we put talented people back to work,” said Wendy Ramirez, Vice President of Human Resources for GZ6G Technologies. “Relocation options, competitive salary and bonuses, healthcare benefits, opportunities to work remotely and paid vacations, are just a few of the advantages of working for Green Zebra Smart Media.”

