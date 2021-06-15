 
checkAd

O2Gold Completes Previously Announced Exploration, Advances Sampling, and Readies for Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration of its brownfield properties, as well as the completion of spontaneous potential surveys ahead of its anticipated drill campaign. In the Aurora-Quintanillo area (“Aurora”), a total of 6,850 meters of lines were surveyed, at intervals of approximately 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters. Near the Aurora drill targets, where 2,000 meters of drilling is scheduled to begin next month, lines were opened every 50 meters to better detail the veins’ extension and depth.

A sharp relief characterizes the Aparecida and Barbada targets with strong ravines and intense vegetation cover. The rocks, when found, are slightly weathered in slope and stream areas. The geology shows a sequence of monotonous graphite shales that grade to sericitic shales with a regional NS foliation and an east dip. The veins, being the target of the Company’s exploration campaign, are usually formed by holocrystalline white quartz with the presence of coarse euhedral or fine disseminated pyrite; in general, they present an orientation of N40E/45NW and N40E/80SE, with some sub-verticals in the NS direction. This orthogonal pattern has already been described by the prior owner of the properties and which is detailed in the Company’s technical report dated October 28, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The first laboratory results for the Aparecida and Barbada targets in Figure 1 show 35 results with values from 2.5 ppb to 3.367 ppb, with an average of 274.39 ppb of Au. Figure 1 shows the sampling points, and the values obtained. For Aparecida and Barbada, 58 samples were collected, and 5 controls were inserted. The samples are from quartz veins mapped on the surface and carried out in informal miners' production tunnels detected in these targets.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c04e620d-5e95-41bd ...

The mapping and sampling of the Botella target was also completed, with 58 samples collected, and 5 controls inserted in the batch. Figure 2 shows the sampling points. Geology of the target indicates an intercalated graphite and sericitic shales. There is an occurrence of diorite intrusion in much of the SE portion of the area. Quartz veins are milky and intersect all mapped units with a N80E/45NW direction. The mineralization observed is disseminated sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena); the identified intrusion also shows disseminated sulfides.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

O2Gold Completes Previously Announced Exploration, Advances Sampling, and Readies for Drilling TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration of its brownfield properties, as well as the completion of spontaneous potential surveys …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board