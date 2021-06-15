O2Gold Completes Previously Announced Exploration, Advances Sampling, and Readies for Drilling

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration of its brownfield properties, as well as the completion of spontaneous potential surveys ahead of its anticipated drill campaign. In the Aurora-Quintanillo area (“Aurora”), a total of 6,850 meters of lines were surveyed, at intervals of approximately 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters. Near the Aurora drill targets, where 2,000 meters of drilling is scheduled to begin next month, lines were opened every 50 meters to better detail the veins’ extension and depth.



A sharp relief characterizes the Aparecida and Barbada targets with strong ravines and intense vegetation cover. The rocks, when found, are slightly weathered in slope and stream areas. The geology shows a sequence of monotonous graphite shales that grade to sericitic shales with a regional NS foliation and an east dip. The veins, being the target of the Company’s exploration campaign, are usually formed by holocrystalline white quartz with the presence of coarse euhedral or fine disseminated pyrite; in general, they present an orientation of N40E/45NW and N40E/80SE, with some sub-verticals in the NS direction. This orthogonal pattern has already been described by the prior owner of the properties and which is detailed in the Company’s technical report dated October 28, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The first laboratory results for the Aparecida and Barbada targets in Figure 1 show 35 results with values from 2.5 ppb to 3.367 ppb, with an average of 274.39 ppb of Au. Figure 1 shows the sampling points, and the values obtained. For Aparecida and Barbada, 58 samples were collected, and 5 controls were inserted. The samples are from quartz veins mapped on the surface and carried out in informal miners' production tunnels detected in these targets.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c04e620d-5e95-41bd ...

The mapping and sampling of the Botella target was also completed, with 58 samples collected, and 5 controls inserted in the batch. Figure 2 shows the sampling points. Geology of the target indicates an intercalated graphite and sericitic shales. There is an occurrence of diorite intrusion in much of the SE portion of the area. Quartz veins are milky and intersect all mapped units with a N80E/45NW direction. The mineralization observed is disseminated sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, and galena); the identified intrusion also shows disseminated sulfides.