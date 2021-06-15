Digihost Appoints Chief Renewable Energy Officer to Lead Its DigiGreen Initiative

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luke Marchiori as the Company’s new Chief Renewable Energy Officer (“CREO”) in an advisory role, effective June 15, 2021. Mr. Marchiori will be based out of New York and will oversee the management of the Company’s DigiGreen initiative, displacing traditional energy supply with sustainable alternatives as disclosed in the Company’s June 7, 2021 news release.



In addition to his advisement on renewable energy supply for Digihost, Mr. Marchiori will continue as Executive Vice President at EnergyMark, LLC, a regional supplier of electricity, natural gas, renewable energy and power project developments. Mr. Marchiori sits on the Board of the Clean Communities of Western New York, an advocacy group promoting the use of non-petroleum transportation fuels, emphasizing electric vehicles along with compressed natural gas for fleet vehicles. He is also a member in the New York Solar Energy Industries Association, a trade association advocating for the growth in the use of solar power, such as Community Solar, in New York State. Mr. Marchiori holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance & Economics and an MBA from St. Bonaventure University.

Michel Amar, CEO of the Company, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Luke to Digihost’s senior management team, and we look forward to benefitting from his extensive experience in the cleantech and renewable energy sector to achieve the objectives of our DigiGreen initiative. We are proud to be a leader in the cryptocurrency mining space with our DigiGreen initiative. Over 90% of the energy consumed in the Company’s Bitcoin mining operations is from sources that create zero carbon emissions and more than 50% of the energy consumed by the Company is generated from renewable sources. The addition of Luke to our team will help us to work towards further reducing our already very low carbon footprint.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with ability to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.