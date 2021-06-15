GasLog Partners LP Announces New Charter Agreements with Total and Shell

The GasLog Sydney is a 155,000 cbm TFDE LNG carrier built in 2013 which is currently operating in the LNG carrier spot market.

Piraeus, Greece, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced two new time charter agreements with leading global energy producers. The agreements include a one-year time charter for the GasLog Sydney with a subsidiary of Total S.A. (“Total”), beginning this week, as well as an approximately 8-month time charter for the Solaris with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“Shell”) beginning immediately following the conclusion of its initial multi-year charter with Shell in late July 2021 and extending through the end of Q1 2022.

The Solaris is a 155,000 cbm TFDE LNG carrier built in 2014 currently operating under its initial multi-year time charter with Shell.

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Partners, stated, “I am very pleased to announce these new charters with global energy majors. The agreements are at fixed daily rates of hire at returns in line with the historic long-term average, underscoring the strengthening LNG carrier spot market observed so far this year. Together they improve the Partnership’s revenue and cash flow visibility, further balancing its operational and financial leverage.”

