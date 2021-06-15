Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software With Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America

Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving an influx of new customers changing to a hybrid model, allowing employees to work part-time at the office and part-time at their homes

CHICAGO, IL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc., DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider, confirmed today that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up new customers each week as employees return to offices, but the success of working from home has permanently changed how companies manage their employees and office spaces. Companies are finding the hybrid model of allowing their employees to work part-time at home and part-time at the office is working. Many companies have employees complete individual tasks and light collaboration with team members via video conferencing. Companies have found that heavy collaboration, such as product development or strategy, is best served in person — the hybrid model allows for both. Large organizations are turning to desk booking software to manage this process. DeskFlex desk booking software is the software of choice for enterprises, governments, nonprofits and hospitals. Epazz will see an increase in sales in its second quarter financials.