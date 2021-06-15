 
checkAd

Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software With Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 12:53  |  11   |   |   

Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving an influx of new customers changing to a hybrid model, allowing employees to work part-time at the office and part-time at their homes 

CHICAGO, IL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc., DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider, confirmed today that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up new customers each week as employees return to offices, but the success of working from home has permanently changed how companies manage their employees and office spaces. Companies are finding the hybrid model of allowing their employees to work part-time at home and part-time at the office is working. Many companies have employees complete individual tasks and light collaboration with team members via video conferencing. Companies have found that heavy collaboration, such as product development or strategy, is best served in person — the hybrid model allows for both. Large organizations are turning to desk booking software to manage this process. DeskFlex desk booking software is the software of choice for enterprises, governments, nonprofits and hospitals. Epazz will see an increase in sales in its second quarter financials. 

According to Survey Monkey: “Two-thirds of workers who have been working from home this year (65%) say their ideal choice for a future work setup is one in which they could work both from home and from the office.”

DeskFlex meeting room booking software continuously adds new features and functions that help public and private organizations, schools and enterprises transition to the “new normal” post-vaccines. DeskFlex added vaccine management to allow companies to track the percentage of employees who are vaccinated. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software recently added COVID-19-compliant features, including the Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection, Social Distancing Survey, Contact Tracing, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits and Visitor Management.

DeskFlex helps offices and schools prevent infection within their vicinities. DeskFlex’s room scheduling system can also quickly facilitate the contact tracing process in case of an outbreak. Complimentary devices — such as Contactless Room Display, the FlexCube, Bluetooth Beacons and the Lobby Kiosks — assist in the software’s functionality. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Epazz DeskFlex is Signing Up New Customers Each Week for Its Desk Booking Software With Vaccine Management, as Companies Change to the New Hybrid Return of the Office After the Rollout of Vaccines Across America Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving an influx of new customers changing to a hybrid model, allowing employees to work part-time at the office and part-time at their homes  CHICAGO, IL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board