36Kr Provides Short-form Video Marketing Solutions for Volkswagen Group China
BEIJING, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in
China, today announced that the Company has been providing customized short-form video marketing solutions for Volkswagen Group China (”Volkswagen”) as part of Volkswagen’s 2021 marketing program
with 36Kr.
Under this marketing program, 36Kr created an 8-minute short-form video on the topic of possibilities and imaginations for intelligent automobiles, within which it also seemlessly featured Volkswagen’s technology, insight and vision on future transportation. This customized and professionally produced video content is being distributed through 36Kr’s mobile app and diverse distribution networks, and has attracted massive viewership as well as audience interactions. The short-form video marketing solution is an integrated and important part of Volkswagen’s overall marketing program with 36Kr as it transforms from a pure-play automaker to a travel service provider.
36Kr launched its short-form video content last year. Driven by 36Kr’s high quality digital content production, this initiative quickly gained traction. To date, 36Kr has produced more than 150 video programs, covering various topics including technology, business, finance and economics, education, and personal growth. Short-form video content is a strong addition to 36Kr’s content matrix, which now consists of text, image, video, audio and live streaming with a concentration on China’s New Economy space as well as life style of the younger generation.
Furthermore, 36Kr has cultivated an extensive and effective content distribution network across various mainstream third-party social platforms including Bilibili, Douyin, Xigua, Xiaohongshu and Weixin Video. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 36Kr had attracted more than 4.5 million followers and generated 60 million total video views across all third-party-trafficked platforms. More and more users and customers are increasingly recognizing the value of 36Kr’s short-form video content, and some elite brands have formed collaborations with 36Kr for content marketing programs pivoting to short-form videos.
