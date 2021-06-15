36Kr Provides Short-form Video Marketing Solutions for Volkswagen Group China

BEIJING, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that the Company has been providing customized short-form video marketing solutions for Volkswagen Group China (”Volkswagen”) as part of Volkswagen’s 2021 marketing program with 36Kr.



Under this marketing program, 36Kr created an 8-minute short-form video on the topic of possibilities and imaginations for intelligent automobiles, within which it also seemlessly featured Volkswagen’s technology, insight and vision on future transportation. This customized and professionally produced video content is being distributed through 36Kr’s mobile app and diverse distribution networks, and has attracted massive viewership as well as audience interactions. The short-form video marketing solution is an integrated and important part of Volkswagen’s overall marketing program with 36Kr as it transforms from a pure-play automaker to a travel service provider.