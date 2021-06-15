Amryt Pharma Announces Filing of Preliminary Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Acquisition of Chiasma, Inc.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, June 15, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in connection with its previously announced proposed acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHMA) in an all-stock combination (the “proposed transaction”).

The Registration Statement provides important information about Amryt, Chiasma and the proposed transaction, but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC and is subject to change. Completion of the proposed transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to the receipt of approvals from the shareholders and stockholders of Amryt and Chiasma, respectively, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, the receipt of regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions. The proposed transaction has been approved and recommended by the boards of directors of both Amryt and Chiasma and is endorsed and supported by voting agreements with lead security holders of both businesses – Athyrium Capital Management, LP, Highbridge Capital Management and MPM Capital.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the proposed transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“Amryt ADSs”), each representing the right to receive five Amryt ordinary shares. Based on the reference price of Amryt ADSs as of the time of final determination of the exchange ratio of $12.95 on Nasdaq on May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, the implied per share value of Chiasma common stock was approximately $5.13 per share or $339.2 million in total equity value, assuming the treasury stock method. The enterprise value as of May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, implied by the proposed transaction was approximately $268.9 million. The enterprise value implied by the proposed transaction is calculated incorporating Chiasma’s publicly stated debt and debt like items and less Chiasma’s cash, in each case as of the last publicly reported March 31, 2021 balance sheet date.