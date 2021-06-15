 
Clene to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using bioenergetic nanocatalysis, today announced that Rob Etherington, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

Media Contact
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
(269) 921-3607
gschanker@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(929) 469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com





