Cowen Outsourced Trading Expands Fixed Income Team With Two Senior Traders

The newly created roles have resulted from increased demand for Fixed Income as an outsourced trading asset class, a service which Cowen Outsourced Trading launched earlier this year , providing an institutional caliber desk with access to a breadth of competitively priced liquidity and high-quality execution and reporting. In addition, Cowen’s robust technology solution provides a highly scalable global platform for its Fixed Income clients.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN ) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced the expansion of its Fixed Income Outsourced Trading team with two senior hires, Vincent Governara and Chris Taliercio. Both traders bring over 15 years’ experience in the credit space at buy-side and sell-side institutions.

Vincent Governara joins Cowen from FHN Financial, where he was Senior Vice President, Credit Trading. Prior to that, he spent five years as Executive Director in Credit Trading at SMBC Nikko Securities America and seven years as Vice President, Credit Trading at HSBC.

Chris Taliercio spent over five years as a High Yield Credit Trader at Column Park Asset Management, a NY-based hedge fund with peak AUM of $2bn. His career also includes eight years at ICAP as a Senior Vice President, responsible for a team of Credit Default Swap Indices brokers, and four years as a trader at Tullet Prebon.

Both Vincent and Chris are based in New York, supporting Cowen Outsourced Trading teams in the US, Europe and Asia. They will report into Joram Siegel, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading, who joined the firm in January 2021 in a newly created role to establish and grow Cowen Outsourced Trading’s Fixed Income division.

According to Joram Siegel, “The appointment of two highly experienced traders is a significant step forward in growing our fixed income offering. I am very excited about the expansion of our business and the added value we can deliver to clients worldwide by having enhanced our trading capabilities. We plan to continue to grow our fixed income team and to extend our products in this asset class.”

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides global multi-asset trading and post-trade solutions for investment managers wishing to outsource their entire desk or supplement an existing trading operation. The firm has seen unprecedented growth over the last year, which also saw the introduction of both fixed income and FX as additional asset classes.

From offices in the US, Europe and Asia, Cowen Outsourced Trading has over 40 highly experienced traders and over 70 post-trade professionals, delivering customized solutions to more than 200 clients worldwide. These solutions bring together best execution, valuable market color, sell-side networks, liquidity sources, execution capabilities and middle- and back-office operational support. For further information, please visit www.cowen.com.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen’s Outsourced Trading solution is offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. For further information, visit www.cowen.com