Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Safety Results from Cohort 1 of OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) for the Treatment of Wet AMD

- CLS-AX 0.03 mg dose delivered via suprachoroidal injection was well-tolerated with no treatment related adverse events -

- Initiating Cohort 2 patient screening for 0.1 mg dose in June 2021 -

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today positive safety results from Cohort 1 of OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) administered by suprachoroidal injection via Clearside’s SCS Microinjector in six patients (n=6) with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The primary endpoints were achieved in Cohort 1, as the initial lowest planned dose of 0.03 mg CLS-AX was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no drug related treatment emergent adverse events observed throughout the study period. There were no signs of inflammation, no vasculitis, no intraocular pressure (IOP) safety signals, no dispersion of drug into the vitreous, or any other drug related adverse events observed in any of the patients. The OASIS Safety Monitoring Committee has reviewed the data and the trial will advance to Cohort 2. Clearside expects to begin Cohort 2 patient screening for a dose of 0.1 mg CLS-AX in June 2021 with completion of this four month study period expected by the end of the year.

"We are very encouraged by the Cohort 1 results of the OASIS trial and we are immediately beginning Cohort 2 enrollment as planned,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “The initial data from Cohort 1 clearly achieved our safety and tolerability endpoints. While still early and recognizing there are a limited number of patients, we believe the Cohort 1 data supports our hypothesis that the combination of targeted and compartmentalized suprachoroidal delivery and the potent pan-VEGF attributes of axitinib may facilitate an effective treatment option for patients suffering from wet AMD.”

The average age of the patients in Cohort 1 was 82 years and all were anti-VEGF treatment-experienced, having undergone numerous injections of standard-of-care anti-VEGF treatments prior to entering the OASIS trial. The mean number of prior anti-VEGF treatments within the twelve months and up to the 3 years prior to the start of the trial was 9.0 injections and 22.5 injections, respectively. All enrolled patients underwent diagnostic imaging at screening, followed by masked reading center confirmation of persistent active disease. The mean central subfield thickness (CST) of the macula was 231 µm (range 208 - 294 µm). The mean baseline best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score as measured by Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) letters, at the start of the trial was 59.0 (range 29 - 74).

