DNA Script Announces the Commercial Launch of the SYNTAX System, the First Benchtop DNA Printer Powered by Enzymatic Synthesis, to Accelerate Molecular Biology and Genomics Workflows

The SYNTAX System Prints DNA on Demand, Bringing Workflow Control Back to the Lab

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and PARIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Script, a pioneer in DNA printing on demand, today announced the commercial launch of their SYNTAX platform with their first product, the SYNTAX System, the first benchtop nucleic acid printer powered by Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology. The SYNTAX System is a fully integrated, automated printer that synthesizes 96 DNA oligos in parallel, comprised of up to 60 nucleotides in length, and delivers them ready for use in molecular biology and genomics workflows, without the need for additional handling.      

With the launch of the SYNTAX System, DNA Script plans to accelerate the design-print-test cycle for assay optimization by enabling rapid, on-site synthesis of DNA oligos for use in genomics workflows, including endpoint PCR, qPCR, amplicon sequencing and mutagenesis. By providing researchers with complete control of same-day oligo synthesis, the SYNTAX System enables DNA oligos to be printed on-demand at record speed and without the delays or backorders that can occur with outsourced phosphoramidite synthesis services. On-site oligo synthesis also provides researchers with confidential control over proprietary sequence information.    

"The launch of the SYNTAX System delivers on our promise to develop and commercialize a benchtop instrument that provides unprecedented access to synthetic DNA and allows users unmatched shorter lead time, control and autonomy over their workflows," said Thomas Ybert, CEO and co-founder of DNA Script. "In just a few years, we have made rapid gains to improve enzymatic synthesis so that it performs comparably to, and in some cases better than, chemical synthesis, a 40-year-old technology, for molecular biology and genomics applications, which we see as just the beginning."

The SYNTAX System includes a benchtop DNA printer, reagent and consumable kits, and management software. With less than 15 minutes of setup required, the SYNTAX System synthesizes 20mers in about 6 hours, providing same-day results, and up to 60mers in about 13 hours, which can be efficiently run overnight. Upon synthesis completion, the SYNTAX printer purifies, quantifies and normalizes the oligos for seamless input into the next step of the research workflow. The software suite monitors reagent levels and enables easy re-ordering of the SYNTAX kit, which includes four inks — A, T, G and C, and enables an integrated workflow where users can manage DNA print runs, reagents and results.

DNA Script's EDS technology uses proprietary biochemistry, including highly engineered enzymes, to accelerate nucleic acid synthesis and optimize performance. Unlike phosphoramidite chemistry, EDS is performed in an open-air, aqueous medium and without harsh organic solvents. DNA Script's EDS technology enables the SYNTAX System to print functional oligos, including those that have historically proved too challenging for conventional, chemical-based synthesis.

For more information on purchasing the SYNTAX System, please visit www.dnascript.com or contact DNA Script's customer support team at contact@dnascript.co to schedule a demo. 

About DNA Script
Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a leading DNA synthesis company with a vision of engineering biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science. The company is pioneering an alternative to phosphoramidite DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, and making it accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life science research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy.  www.dnascript.com.

 




