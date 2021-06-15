 
AtriCure Names Two New Members to the Board of Directors

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that Deborah H. Telman and Maggie Yuen have been elected to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Telman has spent over 20 years in senior executive roles at global companies. She is Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company formed in June 2021 through a spinoff from Merck (NYSE: MRK) (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Ms. Telman helped lead the separation work that created a standalone company serving more than 140 markets with more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Going forward she has responsibility for the company’s worldwide legal affairs, compliance, and global environmental health and safety. Before Organon, Ms. Telman was General Counsel at Sorrento Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRNE), where she was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, licensing, governance, finance, human resources, regulatory compliance, and legal functions. Previously, she spent four years at Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) as Vice President and General Counsel - Building Solutions, North America, and prior to that she held executive roles at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), and was a partner at Winston and Strawn LLP.

“I’m looking forward to joining the board of AtriCure and working with Mike and the rest of the management team to further the company’s mission,” said Ms. Telman. “There is an incredible opportunity to treat more patients with innovative therapies and the company has many catalysts for continued growth.”

Ms. Yuen is currently Chief Financial Officer at Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) and is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience within the manufacturing, medical devices, and life science industries. Over the course of her career, she has developed financial and operational expertise at both multi-billion dollar public companies and entrepreneurial start-up ventures. Prior to Penumbra, she was Vice President of Finance and Divisional Chief Financial Officer for the Genetic Science Division for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) and was Chief Financial Officer at Mirion Technologies. She has also held various roles at Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), GLU Mobile, Lifescan Inc., Picker International, Rockwell Automation, and Eaton Corporation.

