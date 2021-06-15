Romeo Power Announces Rebranding, Reinforcing Investment in Innovation and Commitment to Long-Term Vision

“Our mission is to power the world’s transition to electrification,” said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power. “This is part of our bold vision to create a world where energy poverty no longer exists. By sharing our story and what motivates us to spark generational change, we hope to inspire and connect with people around the world. This initiative is not only a visual enhancement – we’ve taken this opportunity to evolve our methodology internally and externally. We continually strive to improve on every level, for every customer, every employee and every shareholder.”

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced the unveiling of the company’s refreshed visual identity and mission. In support of this effort, Romeo Power launched an updated corporate website, www.romeopower.com . The rebrand reflects the company’s deep commitment to a sustainable future, driven by customer success, continued investment in innovation and expanding access to green energy solutions.

The new Romeo Power logo is the celebration of a current as it flows towards the possibility of a better future for all. It is also inspired by the center of a tree’s wood core, called Heartwood. Heartwood is the fundamental supporting pillar of the tree, and it never decays or loses strength. In many ways, it’s as strong as steel and this feat of nature aligns perfectly with Romeo Power’s internal values. Not only does the Romeo Power logo visually represent the natural pattern of Heartwood, itself akin to the design of a battery cell, but it represents Romeo Power’s positioning as the core of electrification.

The company’s new typeface, an iconic design inspired by transportation, combined with the earthy tones of the new color palette, reflect the company’s dedication to moving forward, while respecting its roots.

“It was time to enhance Romeo Power’s look and feel in a significant way,” said Taylor Cantwell, Director of Marketing and Communications, who led the branding evolution. “We’re delivering so much more than a product to our customers, and we wanted to ensure that our brand embodied the visionary push behind Romeo Power’s offerings today, along with our aspirations for the future.”

“Design trends change. Romeo Power’s new brand identity is not only timeless, but it brings warmth to the battery technology space and reflects the spirit of our organization,” added Cantwell. “Our uncompromising approach puts our customers and employees first – where we strive to help them achieve new levels of success every day.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company's suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market.

