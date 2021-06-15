 
CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2021, to unitholders of record on June 24, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of June 24, 2021.

 

Trading
Symbol

Distribution Amount
(per unit)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.2419

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1001

NXF.B

$0.1031

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1811

FHI.B

$0.1803

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.4204

TXF.B

$0.4179

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0333

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0719

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.1148

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.1400

VXM.B

$0.1400

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0000

YXM.B

$0.0000

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.2100

ZXM.B

$0.2100

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.0672

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0382

XXM.B

$0.0404

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0687

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$0.1178

RWE.B

$0.1130

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWU

$0.0377

RWU.B

$0.0436

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$0.1411

RWW.B

$0.1516

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.1412

RWX.B

$0.1285

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.1756

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.0312

CI Active Credit ETF

FAO

$0.0450

FAO.U

$0.0450 (US$)

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.0444

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0258

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0982

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.1720

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.2995

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.0485

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0768

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

$0.0248 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0150

FSB.U

$0.0150 (US$)

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0177

FGO.U

$0.0178 (US$)

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0282

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0176

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$0.0618

CESG.B

$0.0619

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0500

CMAR.U

$0.0500 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0510

CMEY.U

$0.0510 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0326

CCOR.B

$0.0282

CCOR.U

$0.0326 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0939

CINC.B

$0.0813

CINC.U

$0.0941 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0385

CDLB.B

$0.0333

CDLB.U

$0.0386 (US$)

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.1004

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0807

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.0670

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.1050

DGR.B

$0.1050

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.0740

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.1710

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.2500

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.1600

EHE.B

$0.1600

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.2350

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$0.2500

IQD.B

$0.2500

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.1120

JAPN.B

$0.1120

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$0.1040

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.1820

UMI.B

$0.1820

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $288.3 billion in total assets as of May 31, 2021.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

