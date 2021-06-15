Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conference and CEO Forum

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in virtual fireside chats at the LifeSci Genetics Medicine Conference and LSX Biotech Growth CEO Forum.

Event: LifeSci Genetics Medicine Conference Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Time: 10:00 am ET Format: Fireside chat Participants: RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer Event: LSX Biotech Growth CEO Forum Topic: “Too Much of a Good Thing Can be Wonderful: Optimizing Value From Broad Discovery Platforms Through Strategy and Strategic Partnering” Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Time: 1:10 pm ET Format: Fireside chat Participants: RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO

Webcasts for these conferences will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.

