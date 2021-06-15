 
Holley Appoints Investment Banking Executive as Executive Vice President

Business Wire
15.06.2021   

Holley, the largest and fastest growing platform for performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced that Vinod (Vinny) Nimmagadda has been appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures. Mr. Nimmagadda, an experienced investment banker will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Tomlinson.

“I am pleased to welcome Vinny Nimmagadda as our new EVP,” said Tomlinson. “Vinny brings 8 years of M&A experience in the performance automotive aftermarket with specific focus on the enthusiast consumer. His experience and interests mesh nicely with our M&A strategy, consumer focus, and commitment to innovation and he will play a key role driving our inorganic growth.”

Prior to joining the Holley team, Vinny served as Vice President at Jefferies Group, LLC in the Global Automotive Aftermarket team where he played an important role in many of the most-defining M&A transactions, financings, and equity offerings in the performance automotive aftermarket.

In addition to his investment banking experience, Vinny is an avid automotive enthusiast. His personal involvement in the automotive lifestyle will inform and influence the company’s strategy as it continues to focus on attracting even more enthusiasts to its brands and products.

“I am honored and excited to join the Holley team. It’s a privilege to be a part of a platform built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts with such a strong financial profile. I love this industry and look forward to having a positive impact as we explore opportunities to nurture and grow enthusiast communities within the performance aftermarket,” said Nimmagadda.

Vinny graduated from Columbia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Financial Economics. While at Columbia, he also served as President of the University’s chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers and led a team of engineering students which competed nationally in the Formula SAE series.

About Holley

Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit www.holley.com.

